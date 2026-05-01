Pathanamthitta: The Pampa police have registered a case against a YouTuber for allegedly trespassing into the restricted Sabarimala temple premises and filming a video after the shrine was closed following the Vishu festival.

The accused, a native of Chengara in Pathanamthitta, had uploaded the footage on his YouTube channel ‘My Safari Video’. The case was registered suo motu under Section 329 (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have served him a notice and seized his mobile phone.

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According to officials, the video was uploaded on April 24 with the title ‘Nadachadachathin Shesham Sabarimala Kaazhcha’ (Scenes from Sabarimala after the sanctum sanctorum was closed). The temple had been closed on April 18 after the eight-day Vishu festival and is scheduled to reopen only on May 14 for the monthly pooja. Entry to the hill shrine remains strictly prohibited during this period.

Police said the accused managed to enter the high-security zone from Pampa, bypassing forest department check posts. “Only temple authorities, Devaswom officials, and authorised personnel are permitted during the closure period. The accused unlawfully entered the restricted area,” an officer said.

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Preliminary findings indicate that the 10-minute video was shot over two days—April 18 and 19. The FIR states that the accused travelled along the traditional route from Pampa to Sannidhanam and recorded visuals using a device before uploading them online.

Officials noted that Sabarimala has been declared a highly sensitive security zone, and any unauthorised entry during closure is a violation of government orders.

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The Sabarimala Special Commissioner has sought a detailed report on the incident. Further investigation is underway.