Malappuram: The Muslim Youth League (MYL) has renewed its demand to bifurcate Malappuram district, proposing the formation of a new district with Tirurangadi as its headquarters. A resolution regarding this was passed by the Tirurangadi constituency committee of the organisation on Friday.

According to the proposal, a new district centred around Tirurangadi should be formed by combining the taluks of Tirur, Ponnani, Kondotty, and Tirurangadi. The existing Malappuram district would then be reorganised with Malappuram town as its headquarters, comprising Eranad, Perinthalmanna, and Nilambur taluks.

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The resolution highlights several advantages of the proposed bifurcation, including improved administrative efficiency, faster delivery of government services, reduction in regional development disparities, and the creation of new infrastructure and employment opportunities. It also emphasises that separate development policies could be effectively implemented for coastal, hilly, and urban regions under the new administrative setup.

With a population exceeding four million, Malappuram remains the most populous district in Kerala. The Youth League argues that the district’s large population, geographical diversity, developmental imbalances, and limitations in administrative infrastructure have made governance increasingly challenging.

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The resolution points out stark regional differences within the district—from the hilly terrain of Nilambur to the coastal belts of Tirur and Ponnani, and the rapidly urbanising areas of Kondotty and Eranad—making efficient administration difficult under a single-district framework. As a result, people often face delays and inconvenience in accessing government services.

The Youth League maintains that dividing Malappuram into smaller, more manageable districts is an administrative necessity in the current context. It adds that such a move would contribute to balanced regional development and better governance.

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Notably, the demand for bifurcation is not new. Earlier, the Kerala Muslim Jamaat had also called for dividing Malappuram district, citing public convenience as a key reason.