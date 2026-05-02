Kozhikode: A 74-year-old woman was found dead at her residence near Purameri in Kozhikode on Saturday morning.

She was identified as Pushpavalli, a retired school headmistress. According to police, the body was discovered in a decomposed state in the bedroom of her house, 'Purangot Illam', at Kunjayathode, where she had been living alone.

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It was a neighbour who found the body after visiting the house to check on her, as she had not been seen for the past five days, police said.

Preliminary examination suggested that the death occurred around five days ago. The exact cause of death would be determined only after a postmortem examination, a senior officer from the Nadapuram police said.