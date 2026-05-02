Kochi: A clash broke out between Orthodox and Jacobite factions at St Peter and Paul Church in Kurinji near Puthencruz in Ernakulam on Saturday evening after members of one group allegedly used pepper spray during a dispute over the entry of an additional Orthodox priest for the festival rituals. Following the incident, the Puthencruz police registered a case.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6 pm amid an existing arrangement under which the two factions take turns to conduct services at the church, following a legal dispute over the ownership of the church.

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The police said that for the past few years, the annual church festival had coincided with the Jacobite faction’s turn. However, this year the festival happens during the Orthodox faction’s scheduled period.

“Usually, one priest from the Orthodox side conducts the services. However, for the festival, the priest requested the presence of an additional priest as there was a procession planned covering a few kilometres and he needed assistance,” a police officer said.

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Trouble began when the second Orthodox priest arrived at the church and was allegedly blocked by members of the Jacobite faction.

“Two people accompanying the Orthodox priest then used pepper spray against those who blocked him. This led to a clash, with members of both factions engaging in a scuffle,” the officer added.

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Following the incident, the police registered a case against members of the Orthodox faction. Several individuals from the Jacobite side later sought treatment at an eye hospital in Kothamangalam, alleging they were attacked using pepper spray.

The police said the Jacobite faction objected to the presence of more than one priest, claiming that the Orthodox faction is a minority in the area and should adhere to earlier practices. The Orthodox faction, however, maintained that the additional priest was requested as the presiding priest was experiencing leg pain and required assistance for the long procession.

Despite the tensions, the mass was eventually conducted. However, the planned procession as part of the church festival was called off.

The police also noted a counter-allegation that the Orthodox priest was attacked during the incident. “We are yet to verify these claims as no formal complaint or hospital intimation has been received so far,” police sources said. Further investigation is underway.