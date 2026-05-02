Kozhikode: A woman who arrived at the Mukkam Municipality office created a violent scene on Saturday after allegedly attacking a municipal employee over a widow pension-related issue.

Revenue Inspector Dhanya Jayaram sustained injuries after the woman bit her during the altercation. The situation escalated as the woman reportedly threw files around the office, causing panic among staff.

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Two other female employees were also injured while attempting to restrain her.

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and took the woman into custody.

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Meanwhile, the municipal secretary alleged that relatives of the woman later arrived at the office and issued threats, further heightening tensions.

According to a senior police official of Mukkam, there was no complaint regarding the incident, and no case was registered.