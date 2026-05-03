Kozhikode: A 17-year-old boy drowned while bathing at the Pathankayam waterfalls near Kodenchery on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shabeel, a native of Olavanna near Kozhikode. The incident occurred around 12 noon.

According to police, Shabeel had reached the waterfalls along with two friends. While his friends entered the water, Shabeel initially stayed back. However, when the others returned to the shore, they found him missing.

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Following their alarm, local residents rushed to the spot and began a search operation, which was later joined by Kodenchery police. The fire and rescue services were also informed, but by the time they arrived, Shabeel’s body had already been recovered.

Shabeel was a class 12 student of Farook Higher Secondary School.