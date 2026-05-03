The Kerala Government on Saturday suspended IAS officer N Prasanth once again, marking the eighth instance of disciplinary action against him since he assumed office. The move comes in the wake of a series of statements made by Prasanth criticising the government through news reports, interviews, video materials, online publications and social media posts attributed to him.

Prasanth was initially suspended in 2022 following a Facebook post that criticised bureaucratic practices and government policies. The suspension was later extended to November 2025, then again to May 6.

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With only days left for the suspension period to end, the government has now issued a fresh order continuing the suspension, citing his recent interviews and media interactions. The latest order does not specify how long the suspension will remain in force.

In its order, the government stated that Prasanth’s conduct violated the restraint, discretion and political neutrality expected of a member of the All India Services. It also noted that his statements were made without prior permission and could undermine public confidence in the administration.

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Earlier, Prasanth had termed his suspension a direct consequence of exposing corruption within the state administration and denied that the action was due to any violation of social media rules.

Prasanth was suspended after raising serious allegations of corruption and administrative misconduct against senior bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary A Jayathilak and former Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan.

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He accused Jayathilak of absenteeism, claiming that records obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act showed that the Chief Secretary attended office for fewer than five days a month over nearly two years.

Prasanth also referred to the Muttil tree-felling case in Wayanad, alleging that a controversial order issued by Jayathilak led to financial losses of over ₹12 crore in valuable timber. He further alleged corruption in the PM-AJAY housing scheme, ghost training projects, and irregularities during Jayathilak’s tenure as Chairman of the Spices Board. Prasanth also claimed that after being appointed Chief Secretary, Jayathilak ensured that the cases against him were closed.

In addition, Prasanth criticised former Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan for failing to act against corrupt officers during her tenure, stating that she lacked the “moral courage” to take action.