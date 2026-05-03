Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-53 result today 03/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for ML 501536 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery announced its Samrudhi SM-53 draw results, featuring a ₹1 crore first prize. Winners must claim prizes within 30 days by verifying tickets in the Gazette and submitting claims with ID proof.
The Kerala State Lottery announced its Samrudhi SM-53 draw results, featuring a ₹1 crore first prize. Winners must claim prizes within 30 days by verifying tickets in the Gazette and submitting claims with ID proof.
The Kerala State Lottery announced its Samrudhi SM-53 draw results, featuring a ₹1 crore first prize. Winners must claim prizes within 30 days by verifying tickets in the Gazette and submitting claims with ID proof.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-53 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – ML 501536
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh –ME 274958
Third prize: ₹10 lakh - MB 495517
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0270, 0881, 1359, 1506, 1786, 1819, 2405, 3314, 3532, 3571, 3577, 3801, 4314, 5918, 6294, 7140, 7488, 8650, 9580
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1464, 1526, 2004, 2445, 6985, 8593
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
1006, 1028, 1122, 1490, 1496, 2100, 2521, 2550, 2965, 3783, 4961, 6050, 6176, 7167, 7387, 7714, 7866, 8147, 8401, 8574, 8754, 8877, 8999, 9772, 9949
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0019, 0410, 0887, 1145, 1192, 1485, 1514, 1571, 1621, 1739, 1778, 1800, 1863, 2153, 2181, 2216, 2403, 2437, 2631, 2651, 2705, 2745, 2823, 2857, 2896, 2969, 3008, 3039, 3131, 3147, 3315, 3327, 3764, 3816, 3967, 4099, 4293, 4329, 4353, 4764, 4802, 5068, 5160, 5242, 5365, 5466, 5588, 5617, 5737, 5775, 5991, 6057, 6175, 6880, 6892, 7090, 7109, 7254, 7432, 7536, 7995, 8004, 8113, 8276, 8442, 8555, 8688, 8838, 8913, 8995, 9100, 9156, 9220, 9408, 9818, 9871
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0297, 0392, 0416, 0449, 0471, 0496, 0635, 0670, 0677, 0748, 1045, 1191, 1196, 1297, 1409, 1720, 2132, 2296, 2558, 2670, 2677, 2763, 2966, 2970, 3240, 3301, 3317, 3446, 3584, 3773, 3844, 3872, 3949, 3995, 4290, 4325, 4462, 4464, 4484, 4577, 4699, 4700, 4743, 4777, 4994, 5168, 5174, 5520, 5788, 5848, 6211, 6276, 6451, 6521, 6660, 6699, 6875, 6975, 6994, 7009, 7044, 7060, 7077, 7151, 7208, 7239, 7259, 7264, 7276, 7375, 7397, 7702, 7715, 7885, 7934, 7942, 8028, 8353, 8547, 8607, 8645, 8690, 9055, 9162, 9312, 9342, 9388, 9407, 9436, 9921, 9954, 9986
Ninth prize: ₹100
0049, 0121, 0176, 0338, 0386, 0439, 0480, 0569, 0581, 0616, 0642, 0752, 0763, 0872, 0922, 0971, 0976, 1014, 1244, 1282, 1512, 1529, 1553, 1556, 1616, 1617, 1732, 1825, 1867, 1871, 1985, 2010, 2068, 2086, 2159, 2396, 2420, 2531, 2736, 2878, 2988, 3188, 3263, 3456, 3567, 3609, 3706, 3880, 3897, 3944, 4078, 4195, 4202, 4346, 4391, 4429, 4509, 4538, 4551, 4648, 4880, 4928, 4929, 5000, 5032, 5061, 5130, 5186, 5223, 5265, 5351, 5460, 5511, 5514, 5722, 5734, 5764, 5905, 5943, 5965, 6026, 6107, 6305, 6311, 6316, 6339, 6361, 6393, 6590, 6633, 6661, 6696, 6769, 6836, 6845, 6873, 6919, 6924, 7036, 7101, 7172, 7198, 7247, 7341, 7403, 7427, 7501, 7540, 7593, 7613, 7633, 7673, 7755, 7799, 8019, 8077, 8166, 8241, 8255, 8278, 8302, 8446, 8537, 8618, 8681, 8685, 8770, 8789, 8869, 8876, 8961, 9019, 9088, 9108, 9144, 9148, 9245, 9280, 9288, 9300, 9455, 9469, 9498, 9543, 9576, 9614, 9673, 9674, 9777, 9953
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.