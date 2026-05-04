LDF’s K Premkumar has retained the Ottapalam Assembly seat with a commanding margin of 26,777 votes, reaffirming the constituency’s Left-leaning character despite a high-profile challenge from UDF-backed independent P K Sasi.

Premkumar secured 75,362 votes, while Sasi finished second with 48,585 votes. NDA candidate Major Ravi came third with 42,476 votes. The result brings clarity to a contest that had drawn attention for its shifting equations and the entry of a former CPM leader on the opposite side.

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What stands out is the scale of Premkumar’s victory in what was expected to be a more competitive race. Sasi’s presence had introduced uncertainty, given his long association with the CPM and his organisational experience in the district. However, the LDF’s core vote base appears to have held firm, allowing Premkumar to maintain a clear lead.

The contest marked an unusual political moment for Ottapalam. Sasi, once a prominent figure within the CPM’s district leadership, entered the fray as a UDF-backed independent following a public fallout with the party earlier this year. Contesting under the ‘coconut grove’ symbol, he was seen as a candidate capable of cutting into traditional Left votes. That possibility, however, did not fully materialise in the final outcome.

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For the LDF, the campaign centred on governance and continuity. Premkumar’s tenure was projected as one focused on development, with the party emphasising its track record in the constituency. This approach appears to have resonated with voters, reinforcing existing support rather than allowing space for a split.

Ottapalam’s electoral history also provided context to the result. Since the 1990s, the constituency has largely remained with the CPM, with only occasional breakthroughs by the UDF. In the 2021 Assembly election, Premkumar had won with 74,859 votes against the Congress candidate’s 59,707, further consolidating the Left’s position. A similar trend was visible in 2016, when the CPM retained the seat comfortably.

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Despite the altered dynamics this time, including a three-cornered contest and Sasi’s crossover candidacy, the broader pattern appears to have held. The BJP’s presence through Major Ravi added another layer to the race, though it did not significantly disrupt the core contest between the LDF and the UDF-backed candidate.

Premkumar’s victory ultimately underlines the resilience of the Left’s base in Ottapalam. Even with internal shifts and new political variables, the constituency has once again delivered a clear mandate in favour of continuity.