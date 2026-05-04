NDA’s Sobha Surendran is currently leading in the Palakkad constituency, ahead of UDF’s Ramesh Pisharody.

In the first round of counting, Sobha is leading by 2145 votes. LDF candidate N M R Razack is in third position and is trailing by 4324 votes.

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The Palakkad assembly seat entered counting day after a campaign that evolved into a closely watched three-cornered contest, shaped by energetic ground outreach and late-stage controversies. What began as a familiar political battle turned into a finely balanced race, with the BJP, UDF and LDF each holding influence across different segments.

The contest featured BJP’s Sobha Surendran, UDF’s Ramesh Pisharody and CPM-backed independent N M Razaq. In the early phase, Sobha emerged as the most visible campaigner, drawing on her combative style and long association with the constituency. Her role in expanding the BJP’s vote base has been notable, with the party’s tally rising from 22,317 votes in 2011 to over 40,000 in 2016 when she contested.

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Recent electoral trends, however, have favoured the Congress. The by-election triggered by Shafi Parambil’s resignation delivered a clear mandate to the UDF, with Rahul Mamkootathil winning over 58,000 votes, well ahead of the BJP. The result reinforced the Congress’ organisational strength while also reflecting Palakkad’s tendency to shift between parties.

Pisharody, a first-time candidate in a high-stakes contest, built steady momentum, with his roadshows drawing crowds, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. Backed by a strong booth-level network, his outreach and local engagement gave him a slight edge as polling approached.

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The BJP, meanwhile, addressed earlier internal factionalism and presented a more coordinated campaign. Sobha’s campaign gained further momentum following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Kottamaidanam, which drew large crowds. The LDF’s Razaq focused on consolidating traditional votes while attempting to make inroads in minority-dominated pockets, where vote patterns remained a key variable.

The campaign also saw disruptions. The Congress faced pressure after a sexual harassment complaint against a local leader, an issue amplified by rivals. In the final days before polling, tensions escalated over allegations of a ‘cash-for-vote’ attempt in Kannadi panchayat, which the BJP denied.

Geographically, Palakkad’s mix of urban and rural segments continued to shape its electoral dynamics, with each front drawing strength from different areas. While the LDF dominated the district in 2021, winning 10 of 12 seats, this time the contest appeared more open.