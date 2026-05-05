The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across Kerala and issued a yellow alert in three districts.

Indicating the possibility of rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm within 24 hours, a yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Tuesday.

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For Wednesday, yellow alerts have been issued in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. On Thursday, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts are expected to remain under yellow alert.

Separately, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued an orange alert for Kannur and Malappuram districts, valid for three hours from 4.30 pm, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall. Strong surface winds with speeds reaching up to 50 kmph are also likely.

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An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging between 12 cm and 17 cm within 24 hours.

Kerala, which reeled under intense heat throughout April, witnessed the arrival of summer showers towards the end of the month, bringing temperatures down and offering much-needed relief to the people.