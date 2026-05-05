Events across Kerala include chess championships, nurses' week activities, a festival, and cultural performances.

Events across Kerala include chess championships, nurses' week activities, a festival, and cultural performances.

Events across Kerala include chess championships, nurses' week activities, a festival, and cultural performances.

Kottayam

  • Illikkal Maithanam (Ground): Kottayam West Club, Kerala Native Ball Federation Native Ball Competition - 3:00 pm.

Ernakulam

  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam - Geriatric Care - Science, Society - Talk at 5:30 pm, Ernakulam Tharang AKDTU Dance Performance at 6:30 pm.
  • Ernakulam Gramajanasamooham Hall: B. Sundarkumar's Sreekrishna Bhakthi Pradakshina Series at 6:30 pm.
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Kozhikode

  • Govindapuram Parthasarathy Temple: Festival, Kaazhchayeeshiveli at 7:00 pm, Cultural Programs at 6:30 pm.
  • Kovoor Roox and Roots Chess Academy: State Senior Chess Championship at 9:00 am.
  • Near Coronation Theatre: Nurses Week Rally at 8:00 am.
  • Puthur S.K. Pottakkad Samskarika Kendra: Nurses Week, District Level Inauguration by Collector Snehil Kumar Singh at 10:00 am.
  • Chakorathukulam Rotary Youth Centre: Dialyser distribution by Rotary Club of Calicut East and M.L. Gupta Charitable Trust at 11:00 am.
  • Westhill Athannikkal Sree Narayana Guruvharashramam: 108th Annual Pilgrimage and Pratishtha Festival, Kodiyettam (flag hoisting) by Melshanthi Prasoon Shanthi at 7:00 pm.

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