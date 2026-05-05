Kochi: The ‘Food & Bake Tech Expo 2026’, organised by Manorama Quickerala, will be held from May 15 to 17 at the KINFRA International Exhibition Centre, aiming to boost Kerala’s food processing sector.

The expo will be open to visitors from 10 am to 7 pm on all three days. It is designed to bring together aspiring entrepreneurs and established business owners under one roof, offering access to technologies, machinery, and services required to start or expand food-related ventures.

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Visitors can explore the latest innovations in the bakery, restaurant, home baking, and hospitality sectors. A total of 154 stalls will showcase advanced food processing machinery and solutions.

The event is being organised in association with Bake One, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, All Kerala Distribution Association, and All Kerala Catering Association.

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Key partners include Excel Refrigeration as bakery machinery and kitchen equipment partner, Seha Garden International Hospital as health partner, Paragon Restaurant as food partner, and Brooks School of Hotel Management as hospitality partner.

Among the highlights are the world’s smallest murukku-making machine, large industrial chillers, and automated machines for producing snacks such as samosas, momos, achappam, kuzhalappam, and uzhunnu vada. The expo will also feature electric roasters that function without gas or firewood, rocket stoves, oil extraction units, cold storage solutions, blast freezers, walk-in coolers, ripening chambers, and packaging machines of various scales.

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In addition to machinery, visitors can explore stalls offering curry powders, ice creams, dairy products, pudding cakes, cookies, and frozen foods. Those interested in starting food truck or food cart businesses can access guidance and equipment at the venue.

The expo will also provide services such as branding support, billing software solutions, food photography, and assistance with banking and loans for entrepreneurs.

Entry to the expo is free. A complimentary pick-and-drop service will be available every hour from 9 am to 5 pm between the Kalamassery Metro Station and Kakkanad Private Bus Stand.

For free registration, visit: https://www.quickerala.com/events/manorama-quickerala-food-and-bake-tech-expo-2026/129

For more details, contact: +91 8129905333