Mannar: Election outcomes are usually remembered for the winners, but a new website created by an engineering student shifts the focus to those who lost.

The website, titled vanavasam.com, has been designed by engineering student Muhammad Shaheem based on the results of the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. The AI-assisted platform has been developed using the 2026 Assembly elections as its reference framework.

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The website presents constituency-wise details, including the name of the constituency, photograph, name of the defeated candidate, party affiliation, margin of defeat, total votes secured, as well as the name and vote count of the winning candidate. It also features a section listing prominent personalities, including ministers, who faced defeat. The platform is designed to make such electoral information easily accessible in a structured format.

Vanavasam.com was developed over two days of continuous, sleepless work, says Muhammad Shaheem, a final-year diploma student at KVM Engineering College, Cherthala. The website takes its name from the term “vanavasam” (political exile), which was earlier used by the Leader of the Opposition.

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While public attention usually centres on winning candidates, this platform highlights those who were defeated. A key feature of the website is that the entire process, from data collection to presentation, has been supported by artificial intelligence.

It was former KPCC secretary Mannar Abdul Latheef who played a key motivating role in its development. Shaheem is the son of Shefi Shareef and Shaheena Fehya of Simla Cottage, Muhamma, and has a brother, Muhammad Adil.