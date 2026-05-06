Screening of 'The Late Kunjappa' in Thiruvananthapuram; inauguration of training to prepare a local heat resistance action plan as part of drought preparedness in Kottayam; Meera Nambiar's dance performances in Kochi; International Independent Film Festival in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on May 6, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kanakkunnu Visvesvarayya Bhavan: Institution of Engineers India Lecture Series, 5:45 pm

Institution of Engineers India Lecture Series, 5:45 pm Museum Art Gallery Auditorium: K Santhosh's Solo Art Exhibition, 4:00 pm

K Santhosh's Solo Art Exhibition, 4:00 pm Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Prof Ayakudi Mani's Vocal Recital, 6:00 pm

Prof Ayakudi Mani's Vocal Recital, 6:00 pm Thiruvananthapuram St George Orthodox Cathedral: Parish Festival, Evening Prayer, 6:05 pm

Parish Festival, Evening Prayer, 6:05 pm Thycaud Surya Ganesham: Film Screening, 'The Late Kunjappa', 6:45 pm

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Kottayam

District Planning Committee Hall: Inauguration of training to prepare a local heat resistance action plan as part of drought preparedness. Collector Chetan Kumar Meena - 10:30 am.

Inauguration of training to prepare a local heat resistance action plan as part of drought preparedness. Collector Chetan Kumar Meena - 10:30 am. Illikkal Maithanam: Kottayam West Club, Kerala Native Ball Federation Traditional Ball Game Competition - 3:00 pm.

Kochi

Ernakulam Govt. Girls High School: Empowered Foundation's 'Athletics 2026' Championship 9:30 am

Empowered Foundation's 'Athletics 2026' Championship 9:30 am Ernakulam Durbar Hall: C N Karunakaran Birthday Celebration, Remembrance Evening – Drawing Competition 10:30 am, Cultural Gathering 5:00 pm

C N Karunakaran Birthday Celebration, Remembrance Evening – Drawing Competition 10:30 am, Cultural Gathering 5:00 pm Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Weekly Discussion - New Government and Austerity 4:30 pm

Weekly Discussion - New Government and Austerity 4:30 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Natyarangam – Meera Nambiar's Dance Performances 6:30 pm

Natyarangam – Meera Nambiar's Dance Performances 6:30 pm Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J Krishnamurti 5:30 pm

Discussion on J Krishnamurti 5:30 pm Kacheripady Pranatha Books : Raghu Rai Memorial in the Writers' Gathering 5:30 pm

: Raghu Rai Memorial in the Writers' Gathering 5:30 pm Ernakulam Grama Jana Samajam Hall: B Sundarkumar's Sreekrishna Devotional Discourse Series 6:30 pm

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Kozhikode