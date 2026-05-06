Key events in Kerala today: Film screening, art exhibition, athletics meet on May 6
Prof Ayakudi Mani's vocal recital will be held at Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Prof Ayakudi Mani's vocal recital will be held at Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Prof Ayakudi Mani's vocal recital will be held at Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Screening of 'The Late Kunjappa' in Thiruvananthapuram; inauguration of training to prepare a local heat resistance action plan as part of drought preparedness in Kottayam; Meera Nambiar's dance performances in Kochi; International Independent Film Festival in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on May 6, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kanakkunnu Visvesvarayya Bhavan: Institution of Engineers India Lecture Series, 5:45 pm
- Museum Art Gallery Auditorium: K Santhosh's Solo Art Exhibition, 4:00 pm
- Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Prof Ayakudi Mani's Vocal Recital, 6:00 pm
- Thiruvananthapuram St George Orthodox Cathedral: Parish Festival, Evening Prayer, 6:05 pm
- Thycaud Surya Ganesham: Film Screening, 'The Late Kunjappa', 6:45 pm
Kottayam
- District Planning Committee Hall: Inauguration of training to prepare a local heat resistance action plan as part of drought preparedness. Collector Chetan Kumar Meena - 10:30 am.
- Illikkal Maithanam: Kottayam West Club, Kerala Native Ball Federation Traditional Ball Game Competition - 3:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Govt. Girls High School: Empowered Foundation's 'Athletics 2026' Championship 9:30 am
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall: C N Karunakaran Birthday Celebration, Remembrance Evening – Drawing Competition 10:30 am, Cultural Gathering 5:00 pm
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Weekly Discussion - New Government and Austerity 4:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Natyarangam – Meera Nambiar's Dance Performances 6:30 pm
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J Krishnamurti 5:30 pm
- Kacheripady Pranatha Books: Raghu Rai Memorial in the Writers' Gathering 5:30 pm
- Ernakulam Grama Jana Samajam Hall: B Sundarkumar's Sreekrishna Devotional Discourse Series 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Kovoor Roots and Routes Chess Academy: State Senior Chess Championship 9:00 am.
- East Hill Krishna Menon Museum: International Independent Film Festival. Inaugural Film "An Out of the Cavern" 9:00 am.
- BEM Girls HS: World Homeopathy Day Celebration led by the Ayush Homoeopathy Department. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadashivan 10:00 am.
- Kidson Corner: Free Sharbat distribution led by All Govt. Contractors Federation 11:00 am.