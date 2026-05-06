Hotels and restaurants across Kerala will remain shut on Wednesday as part of a statewide protest called by the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association against the recent ₹993 increase in commercial LPG prices.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has backed the strike, calling the Centre’s decision unacceptable.

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The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has surged to ₹3,085, putting severe pressure on hotels and catering businesses. Office bearers of KVVES pointed out that the sector is already struggling with rising expenses such as rent and wages, and the latest hike has deepened the crisis.

Meanwhile, a shortage of LPG cylinders, has disrupted operations across the state. Fewer than half of the establishments are currently functioning, with many unable to serve meals.

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The organisation warned that the fallout could soon be felt by consumers, as higher operating costs are likely to translate into increased food prices. It also raised concerns about potential job losses if businesses are forced to shut down.

KVVES has demanded an immediate rollback of the price hike and warned of intensified protests if the decision is not reversed.

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The sector had only recently begun to stabilise after widespread disruptions caused by the fuel crisis linked to the Iran–Israel conflict, which had forced many establishments to partially or fully shut down.