Key events in Kerala today: Financial literacy seminars, exhibition mark May 7
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including financial literacy seminars, art exhibitions, and festivals.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including financial literacy seminars, art exhibitions, and festivals.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including financial literacy seminars, art exhibitions, and festivals.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: Seminar on "Financial Literacy: What Customers Should Know" at 10:00 am.
- Museum Art Gallery Auditorium: K. Santhosh's Solo Exhibition at 10:00 am.
- Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha Award Distribution at 6:00 pm.
- Thiruvananthapuram St. George Orthodox Cathedral: Parish Festival Holy Mass (Moondinmel Kurbana) at 6:05 pm.
- Poojappura Corporation Hall: Grand Kerala's Summer Fest at 10:30 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam MT Seminary HSS: Nurses' Week Celebration. Arts competition - 9:00 am.
- Orchid Residency: Kerala Arabic Teachers' Federation (KATF) South Zonal Leadership Camp inauguration. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA - 9:30 am.
- Illikkal Maithanam: Kottayam West Club, Native Ball Federation Indigenous Ball Game Tournament First Semi-final - 2:30 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Karaparamba Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College: World Homoeopathy Day Celebration, Inauguration of Scientific Seminar by National Council of Homoeopathy Chairman Dr. Tarakeshwar Jain 8:45 am.
- East Hill Krishna Menon Museum 3D Theatre: IEFFAK Independent Film Festival, Picturing Life 9:00 am, Trilok 10:00 am, EBB 12:00 pm, The Countless Communists 2:30 pm, Krishnashtami The Book of Dry Leaves 5:15 pm, Inauguration by Spanish Director Carlos Alastruey 6:30 pm, Hidden Tremors 7:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Release of A. Najeeb Moulavi's compilation of 4,000 Fatwas by Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal 10:00 am, Fatwalokam Knowledge Seminar by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama General Secretary Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliyar 11:30 am.
- Mutalakkulam Poornna TBS Hall: Bhasha Samanvaya Veedhi's Tagore Jayanthi Celebration, Tagore Smruthi Poetry Gathering.
- Elathur CMC School: Varnnakoodaram Reading Camp, a holiday camp organized by Elathur Public Library Balavedi, Workshop by writer M. Gokuldas 4:00 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Farewell to Fr. John Mannarathara, Director of Chavara Cultural Centre, who is being transferred as Principal of Gudallur Morning Star Higher Secondary School, organized by Chavara Cultural Centre 5:00 pm.
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