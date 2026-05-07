Heavy rains are expected to sweep across the state, offering relief amid soaring temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for various districts over the coming days.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Thursday. Meanwhile, the alert will be in place for Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts will be placed under yellow alert. Of these, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts will continue to remain under yellow alert on Sunday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to occur until Sunday. The weather conditions may lead to poor visibility and traffic congestion in certain areas. Additionally, intense rainfall could cause waterlogging, further disrupting traffic movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forecast also warned that strong winds and thunderstorms may uproot trees and break tree branches, potentially causing damage in vulnerable areas.