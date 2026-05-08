The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has published the results of the 2026 First Year Improvement and Supplementary examinations for Higher Secondary Education (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE), and VHSE NSQF streams. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check their official scorecards through the DHSE Kerala result portals using their roll number and date of birth.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: Date and time

Result date: May 8, 2026

Time: 3 pm

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The Plus One improvement examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 27 for students seeking to improve their scores in the Higher Secondary First Year examinations.

How to check

Students can follow these steps to download the scorecard:

Visit the official DHSE Kerala result website. DHSE Kerala Results Portal Click on the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 link on the homepage. Enter roll number and date of birth. Submit the details. The result and marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference. Students should verify the following details in the provisional marksheet:

Student name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

Examination details