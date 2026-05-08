Key events in Kerala today: Hair donation camp, IFFK independent film festival mark May 8
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and political gatherings.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and political gatherings.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and political gatherings.
Kollam
- Chinnakkada CSI Christ Church Cathedral: YMCA Convention organized by YMCA Religious Committee 6:00 pm.
- Puliyila Porkkulam Mahavishnu Temple: As part of Flag construction, Flagpole Oil Anointment 12:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Hotel Floral Palace, near Kottayam Railway Station: State Conference of Kerala Private Secondary School Headmasters' Association. Inauguration of Cultural Conference by V N Vasavan – 9:45 am. Inauguration of Women's Conference by Deputy Director of Education Honey G Alexander – 11:45 am.
- NHM Hall: Nurses Week Celebration. Hair Donation Camp – 10:00 am.
- District Panchayat Hall: Felicitation meeting for the newly elected Changanassery MLA Vinu Job – 11:00 am.
- NGO Union Hall: State Conference of Kerala NGO Union. Logo release by CITU District Secretary K. Anil Kumar – 12:00 pm.
- Kerala Vyapari Vyavasaayi Ekopana Samithi Panimattam Unit Office, Kelamangalam Complex, Panimattam: Annual General Body Meeting and Election. Inauguration by KVVES District President M.K. Thomaskutty – 9:00 am.
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Ernakulam
- Kaloor Gokulam Park Hotel: Annual Conference of Toastmasters International 'Crescendo' – 10:00 am
- Padiyattam Highway Gardens Hotel: Annual Conference of Vibrant Networks Connect – 2:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Annual Conference of Shornur Vaishnavam Trust, Award Presentation, Book Release of P.V. Krishnankuruppu's 'Kavyaprabhavam' – 2:30 pm
- Ernakulam Pallimukku Theosophical Society Hall: White Lotus Day Discourse, Dr P Sivadasan – 4:00 pm
- Kakkanad Chittilappilly Square: Awareness Campaign Program on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, Film Screening – 5:00 pm
- Kacheripady Pranatha Books: Writers' Meet, Commemoration of Raghu Rai – 'A Photographer and the World He Lived In' Discourse by Cartoonist Josh George – 5:30 pm
- Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: Discourse, Topic – 'Decoding a Nation's Symbols' T M Krishna, Miriam Joseph – 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Vellimadukunnu Mata amritanandamayi Math: Brahmastan Annual Day, Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony at 7:30 am.
- East Hill Krishna Menon Museum 3D Theatre: IFFK Independent Film Festival, "As Time Echoes" at 9:00 am, "Rath" at 10:30 am, "Music in a Village Named" at 11:30 am, "In Memory of an Incomplete Poem" at 2:30 pm, "The Coffin" at 4:15 pm, "Boxi" at 7:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Free Early Intervention Camp organized by the Corporation and Iqra Thanal Super Speciality Early Intervention Centre. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadashivan at 9:00 am.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair at 9:00 am.
- Thondayad Chinmayanjali: 110th Jayanti Celebration of Swami Chinmayananda, Baijnath at 9:30 am.
- Mundikkal Thazham Kallil Bhagavathi Kavu: Guruti Adiyanthiram, Kalashavaravu at 10:00 am.
- Near Apsara Theatre: Inauguration of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh District Committee Office by former RSS Sar-karyavah Suresh Joshi at 11:00 am.
- Indoor Stadium Hall: Janamunnaeta Trust C M Padmavathi Commemoration Meeting. Inauguration by Litterateur U K Kumaran at 3:00 pm.
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Hall: Science Discourse organized by the Science Forum District Committee. Science Forum State President Prof Achyuth Sankar S Nair at 3:30 pm.
- Kesari Bhavan Auditorium: Inauguration of Thali Sruthilayam Music School Annual Day and Trimurthi Music Festival by Acharya M R Rajesh at 5:00 pm, Music Concert at 6:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Madhavan Kunnathara Memorial, Award Presentation to M K Mehboob by Mayor O Sadashivan at 6:00 pm.
- Mayanad AUP School Hall: T V Vijayan Commemoration Meeting at 10:30 am.
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