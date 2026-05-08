Kannur: A 14-year-old boy attending vacation classes at a residential Islamic institution (markaz) near Sreekandapuram town drowned on Friday morning when he climbed down a well to retrieve a football.

Mohammed T P, son of Shameer Ashrafi and Fathima, had completed Class 9 at the Government Higher Secondary School Koyyam in Chengalayi panchayat, and was due to enter Class 10 after the summer vacation.

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Ashrafi, a religious preacher, is a native of Aroli in Pappinisseri panchayat, while Fathima hails from Valakkai near Koyyam. The family lives in a rented house at Valakkai.

Mohammed had been staying at the markaz during the school vacation for his religious education, Koyyam ward member Rajkumar said, adding that as Friday was a holiday at the institution, the boys were playing football on the campus ground in the morning. In between, the ball fell into a nearby well, and Mohammed volunteered to get it back.

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“There is a rope tied to the well, so it appears the boys may have climbed down earlier, too, to retrieve the ball,” said Rajkumar.

However, Mohammed reportedly lost his footing from the well ring while climbing down, and fell into the water, which was about 1.5 metres deep, he said. Three other boys climbed into the well in an attempt to rescue him, but by the time they pulled him out, he had drowned.

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Mohammed was rushed for medical help, but his life could not be saved. His body was later shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.