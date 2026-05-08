Kochi: A new book authored by Congress leader V D Satheesan, one of the frontrunners for Kerala’s chief minister post, will be released on May 9.

Titled Adam Nee Evide Aakunnu (Adam, Where Are You), the Malayalam book has been listed on the publisher’s online platform. According to the description, Satheesan describes the Bible as a work that had a decisive influence on his political life. Reflecting that influence, the book compiles 32 speeches delivered to various Christian communities.

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Satheesan is widely known for his interest in literature and is often seen reading books during his travels and political tours.

He emerged as the face of the United Democratic Front campaign in the recently concluded Assembly elections, in which the alliance secured a decisive victory by winning 102 of the 140 seats.

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Along with K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, Satheesan is considered a key contender for the chief minister’s post, with the final decision expected from the Congress high command in the coming days.

Meanwhile, supporters of Satheesan have intensified campaigns across Kerala demanding that he be chosen as the next chief minister, with rallies, marches and social media campaigns being organised in several districts.