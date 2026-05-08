The Kalpetta Fast Track Court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter. Judge K Krishnakumar also awarded him an additional three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.25 lakh.

Meppadi Police Station arrested the accused in November 2024 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

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According to the prosecution, the father repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl. The investigation was completed by Sub-Inspector Rajesh of Meppadi Police Station, who later submitted the charge sheet before the court. Advocate G Babitha appeared for the prosecution in the case.