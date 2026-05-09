The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain to continue across Kerala over the coming days and issued a yellow alert in nine districts on Saturday.

The alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging between 6.5 cm and 11.5 cm within 24 hours.

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The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places across the state.

Yellow alert in coming days

May 10- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam

May 11- Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta

May 12- Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode

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Authorities have cautioned about possible disruptions due to intense rainfall. Heavy showers may reduce visibility and lead to traffic congestion. Waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and falling branches could temporarily disrupt movement and increase travel time.

Damage to power infrastructure is also likely due to fallen trees. Kutcha houses and huts may face partial damage, while standing crops and vegetables nearing harvest could be affected.

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There is also a risk of landslides or mudslides in vulnerable areas. Lightning poses a threat to people and cattle in open spaces, and residents have been advised to take necessary precautions.