Kochi: The Angamaly police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Rajesh S, a native of Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, has sparked concern in the local community.

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According to the police, the assault took place on Saturday afternoon. The accused, who is a guest worker in the locality, allegedly barged into the victim's residence at a time when she was home alone. The police said that the girl suffers from mental health challenges, a factor the accused reportedly exploited.

The victim’s screams alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the house and managed to intercept Rajesh before he could flee the scene. The locals detained the suspect and immediately alerted the authorities, subsequently handing him over to the Angamaly police.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that Rajesh was familiar with the neighbourhood, which likely allowed him to monitor the house and determine when the minor would be unsupervised.

“The accused forced his way into the residence with the intent to sexually assault the minor,” a police officer said.

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Following his arrest, Rajesh was presented before a local court and was remanded into judicial custody. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Also, he has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(1)(i) (sexual harassment), 127 (wrongful confinement), and 329(1) (trespass/house-breaking).

The investigation is ongoing as police gather further evidence to strengthen the case against the accused.