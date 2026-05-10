While the Congress leadership struggles to pick a Chief Minister for Kerala after an impressive win in the assembly polls 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, mocked at the delay, saying that in spite of a majority, Congress can't form a government in Kerala.

The UDF swept the Kerala assembly elections 2026 with 102 seats, denying a third term for the LDF, which was left with 35 seats. The election results were declared on May 4. The Congress state leadership had claimed that there was no confusion over the choice of the Chief Minister and a decision would be announced soon after the results.

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Six days into the results, the Congress leadership has said that it has time till May 23 to announce the Chief Minister. V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are the three contenders for the post.

While a decision was expected on Saturday after the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held talks with the three leaders, the decision was put on hold. Over the past few days, factionalism within the party spilt onto the streets as poster wars and demonstrations were taken out by supporters of respective leaders. Eventually, the leadership had to crack the whip on party workers who staged open protests in support of leaders.

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Speaking at a function in Bengaluru, Modi slammed the Congress style of governance and said that all the party does is betrayal and its promises are merely lies. He cited instances of power feud in Congress-ruled states and broached the latest case of Kerala.

“In Karnataka, the leadership is busy solving internal fights instead of addressing public grievances. We have been witnessing this for 3 years. Now the same situation is unfolding in Kerala. They can't find a leader or work out a formula like a two-and-a-half-year term for 2 Chief Ministers or 1 term each for 5 Chief Ministers. They did it in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, now it's the turn of Kerala,” said Modi.

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He also took a dig at the Congress and said it betrayed the ‘DMK’ in Tamil Nadu and offered support for the TVK.