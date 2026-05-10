With heavy rain forecast to continue across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in seven districts on Sunday, warning of intense rainfall, gusty winds and lightning activity in parts of the state.

The districts under yellow alert on Sunday are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. The IMD has also extended the alert to Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha for Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period. The weather conditions may also be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph and frequent lightning.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has alerted that thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are very likely at isolated places in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Light rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, KSDMA added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has urged the public to strictly follow traffic advisories and avoid staying in vulnerable structures during adverse weather conditions. The agency also recommended reinforcing temporary structures, including vegetable pandals, and taking shelter during thunderstorms and lightning activity.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall could lead to poor visibility and traffic congestion due to intense downpours. Temporary disruption of traffic is also likely because of waterlogging on roads and uprooting of trees. Lightning strikes may pose a threat to people and cattle in open areas, the weather agency added.