Key events in Kerala today: Surya film festival, Manorama 'Parpidam' exhibition, khadi school fair on May 10
Sneha Sahithya Samskarika Vedi's Cultural Programs is being held at Keshavadasapuram Pension Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.
Sneha Sahithya Samskarika Vedi's Cultural Programs is being held at Keshavadasapuram Pension Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.
Sneha Sahithya Samskarika Vedi's Cultural Programs is being held at Keshavadasapuram Pension Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.
Book Discussion on G Hari's 'Maruvasham' in Thiruvananthapuram; Drawing Competition for Students in Kottayam; Drawing Competition for Students at MT Seminary Higher Secondary School in Kottayam; Cyclo-Walkathon in Kochi; knee replacement surgery camp, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, May 10, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kavadiyar Uday Palace Convention Centre: Malayala Manorama 'Parpidam' Exhibition 11:00 am
- Vanchiyoor Sanskrit University Regional Centre: Alumni Meet 10:00 am
- Pujappura Corporation Hall: Summer Fest 10:30 am
- Museum Art Gallery Auditorium: K Santhosh's Solo Painting Exhibition 10:00 am
- Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation Hall: Book Discussion on G Hari's 'Maruvasham' (Line Drawings) 4:00 pm
- Pujappura Unninagar Residents Association Hall: Purra Vanitha Vedi's Monthly Program 'Ariyamo Parayamo' Awareness Class 4:30 pm
- Keshavadasapuram Pension Hall: Sneha Sahithya Samskarika Vedi's Cultural Programs 10:00 am
- Thaikkad Ganesham: Surya Film Festival 'Poop' 6:45 pm
Kollam
- Kollam Shah International Hotel: Private Bank Association Taluk Conference and Family Get-together 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam Jawahar Balabhavan: Karapuzha Ilaya Kovilakam Trust Meet – 9:00 am
- Kottayam CMS College: 'Kottayam Heritage Ride – Phase II' by Kottayam Cycling Club (KCC) and Centre for Cultural and Heritage Studies – 4:00 pm
- Near Collectorate, Hotel Floral Palace: Annual Festival and Family Meet of 'amma Malayalam', a gathering for those who love the Malayalam language. Inauguration by Union Minister George Kurian – 9:30 am, Love Feast – 1:30 pm, Nama Ghosh Bhajans – 1:30 pm
- MT Seminary Higher Secondary School: Drawing Competition for Students – 10:00 am
- Karapuzha Service Co-operative Bank Hall: Bharathi Nagar Residents Welfare Association Annual General Body Meeting and Election – 3:00 pm
Kochi
- Ernakulam St Teresa's College Park Avenue: Cyclo-Walkathon organized by Association of St. Teresa's Alumni in connection with Mother's Day – 5:30 pm
- Sacred Heart CMI College Ground: Phoenix Football Premier League – 7:00 pm
- Sacred Heart College: State Level Yoga Asana Championship organized by World Fitness Federation Yoga Sports Kerala – 8:00 am
- Ernakulam Women's Association Hall: Exhibition and Sale of Clay Products and Terracotta Murals made by traditional artisans from Aruvakode village, Nilambur – 10:00 am
- Kaloor Gokulam Park Hotel: Annual Conference of Toastmasters International District 121 'Crescendo' - 10:00 am
- Kochi Grand Hyatt: Annual Conference of Endocrinology Diabetes Specialists 'Sendos Update' – 10:00 am
- Kaloor IMA House: Annual Meet of the Kochi Chapter of Changanassery SB College Alumni Association – Inauguration by Siby Malayil – 6:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kavyamoola – 3:00 pm, Musical Program – Music Lovers – 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Deuce Pickleball Club: V-Guard Malabar All India Open Pickleball Tournament 7:00 pm
- Eranhipalam Vaghbhatananda Gurudev Smaraka Vayanashala: Summer Dreams, Free Vacation Camp for Children 10:00 am
- East Hill Krishna Menon Museum 3D Theatre: IEFFA Independent Film Festival, In Retreat 9:00 am, Evite 10:30 am, Rock 2.00 pm, The Color of Sky 4:00 pm, Closing 6:15 pm, Palama Do You See Me 7:00 pm
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 9:00 am
- MES Nadakkavu Women's College: Knee Replacement Surgery Camp by Perinthalmanna MES Medical College and MES District Committee 9:00 am, Inauguration by Newly Elected MLA V.K. Faisal Babu 10:00 am
- Kesari Bhavan Auditorium: Thali Sruthilayam Music School Trimurthi Music Festival, Inauguration by Prof. Vaikom Venugopal 9:00 am, Music Concert 6:00 pm
- Kollangode Ayyappa Temple Annapoorna Hall: Kailali Residents Association Vacation Camp 'Vennalmazha' Inauguration by RJ Lishnya 10:00 am
- Kandankulam Jubilee Hall: Salafi Centre Meet and Award Distribution, Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 10:00 am, Cultural and Award Ceremony, Inauguration by Justice B. Kamal Pasha 4:30 pm
- Thiruthiyad Devi Sahayam Reading Room and Library: Changathi Koottam Children's Theatre Workshop 10:00 am
- Indoor Stadium Hall: Sadayam Charitable Trust Boche Award Presentation to M. Shivana, Director V.M. Vinu 3:00 pm
- Calicut Tower: Kerala Electric Trades Association District Conference 5:00 pm
- Raviz Kadavu: Future Kerala Business Conclave 2026 by Builders Association of India and Calicut Chamber of Commerce, 9:00 am