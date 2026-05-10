In a rare and precision-driven procedure, a 10-cm live parasitic worm was successfully removed from the eye of a patient, without causing any damage to the vision. The 37-year-old patient from Tamil Nadu first reported to the Department of Emergency Medicine, KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, complaining of irritation, swelling and pain of the right eye. She was then referred to the Department of Ophthalmology, for further evaluation.

A detailed examination of the eye revealed a live worm measuring 10 cm lodged beneath the conjunctiva. A medical team, led by Dr. Asgar Abbas, Consultant, Ophthalmology, extracted the worm in its entirety, avoiding the risk of any infection or complications.

The 10-cm long parasitic worm. Photo: Special arrangement

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"Timely diagnosis and immediate intervention are crucial in such conditions. Any delay could have led to serious complications, including potential damage to the vision. Early medical attention and clinical precision are hvery important in such cases," said Dr Abbas.

The worm, identified as Dirofilaria parasite, commonly found in cats, dogs, and other animals, spreads through mosquito bites. Though the worm does not survive in the human body, in rare cases it can develop just below the skin layer, and other areas of the body, especially around the eyes. In India, only a very few cases have been reported so far.