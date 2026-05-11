A former office manager of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists has accused two senior office-bearers of workplace harassment and wrongful termination, with the complaint now under police inquiry in Kochi.

Athulya, who worked with the organisation popularly known as AMMA, filed a complaint before the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner against treasurer Unni Sivapal and general secretary Kukku Parameswaran. The complaint was later transferred to the Ernakulam North Police Station for further inquiry.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, Athulya alleged that she was removed from her position after raising concerns internally about the conduct of senior members within the organisation.

"There was inappropriate behaviour from certain executive members. When I raised concerns about it, Kukku Parameswaran told me not to proceed with the complaint", she said.

According to Athulya, she formally emailed AMMA president Shweta Menon and members of the executive committee on March 6, seeking intervention in the matter. She said that she was assured the issue would be discussed internally, but no such meeting took place.

Nearly two months later, on April 30, Athulya said she was handed a termination letter citing unsatisfactory performance.

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"The letter came almost a month after my probation period had ended. I have filed the complaint against that termination", she said.

A significant portion of Athulya’s complaint centres on what she described as excessive work demands and communication outside official office hours during her tenure at AMMA.

"My office timing was from 9 am to 5 pm, but I was regularly made to work until midnight. The treasurer would usually arrive only around 5 pm, and I would then have to remain in the office late into the night", she alleged.

She further claimed that work-related calls and messages continued even on leave days.

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"Whether it was day or night, I would constantly receive calls and messages. Once, while I was on leave, I was asked to arrange food for his daughter", Athulya said.

She also alleged that complaints raised against Sivapal led to warnings about the security of her position within the organisation.

"He told me that if he informed Kukku that he was unhappy with my performance, I would lose my job", she claimed.

According to Athulya, matters escalated after she formally emailed her complaint to the organisation’s leadership.

"After I officially sent the complaint to the AMMA president and executive committee, Kukku Parameswaran called me on WhatsApp and told me I should not remain in the office for even another second", she said.

She further claimed that she was repeatedly asked whether she intended to resign and that her access to office systems was eventually revoked.

"From April onwards, I was constantly being asked whether I was planning to leave. Later, my office access was also disconnected", she said.

Athulya submitted her complaint to the police commissioner on May 2. She said the Station House Officer contacted her on Monday and reviewed the material she had submitted.

"I have WhatsApp chats, copies of complaints I raised internally and records connected to several incidents", she said. "After I approached the police, Shweta Menon called me and said that my complaints would be discussed before the executive committee", she said.

Athulya also referred to an alleged financial discrepancy within the organisation which, she claimed, was unfairly attributed to her.

"There was an erroneous payment of Rs 1 lakh. For such a payment to happen, both the treasurer and general secretary would have had to approve it. But I was blamed for it and told it was my mistake", she alleged.

Responding to the allegations, Kukku Parameswaran denied wrongdoing and said Athulya’s dismissal was based on her work performance.

"She was a probationary employee and her work was found to be unsatisfactory. This issue arose from an internal workplace disagreement", she said.



The Circle Inspector of Ernakulam North Police Station confirmed that the complaint has been received and is a civil complaint. He said no FIR has been registered so far, and that further action will be taken only after necessary preliminary checks.