K Santhosh's Solo Painting Exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram, Nurses' Week Celebration in Kottayam, screening of the film 'Nizhalazham' in Kochi, Nisarga Dance Festival in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

College of Fine Arts: T K Padmini Commemoration - 4:30 pm

T K Padmini Commemoration - 4:30 pm Mascot Hotel: Book release of 'Mahabharatha Yagashwagalude Duhkangal' authored by Dr K C Jayakumar - 11:00 am

Book release of 'Mahabharatha Yagashwagalude Duhkangal' authored by Dr K C Jayakumar - 11:00 am Museum Art Gallery Auditorium: K Santhosh's Solo Painting Exhibition - 10:00 am

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Kottayam

Ponpally St. George Jacobite Church: Inauguration of public meeting. MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan presents the Mar Gregorios Award to MLA Chandy Oommen, inauguration of free dialysis kit distribution. Vijayapuram Grama Panchayat President Shini Varki - 10:30 am

Inauguration of public meeting. MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan presents the Mar Gregorios Award to MLA Chandy Oommen, inauguration of free dialysis kit distribution. Vijayapuram Grama Panchayat President Shini Varki - 10:30 am Muttambalam Shanthi Bhavan: Nurses' Week Celebration. Medical Camp - 11:00 am.

Kochi

Ernakulam Women's Association Hall: Exhibition and Sale of Nilambur Anashwaram pottery and terracotta murals - 10:00 am.

Exhibition and Sale of Nilambur Anashwaram pottery and terracotta murals - 10:00 am. Chavara Cultural Centre Dolby Theatre: Film screening and interaction of the film 'Nizhalazham' directed by Rahul Raj, organised by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 5:30 pm.

Film screening and interaction of the film 'Nizhalazham' directed by Rahul Raj, organised by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 5:30 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Dance performance by Daksha School of Dance and Music - 6:00 pm.

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Kozhikode