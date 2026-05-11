Kollam: A concrete wall erected as part of the ongoing National Highway works has cut off an access road in Kollam, forcing residents to either climb over stacked cement blocks or take long detours to reach the highway.

The route, which had served nearly 35 families for decades, was sealed off while constructing the road. Despite repeated complaints and petitions submitted to the District Collector, the issue has remained unresolved for nearly one and a half years.

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Located between a private establishment and a canal along the bypass, the road was blocked after authorities constructed a retaining wall to raise the height of the service road. The move, however, completely cut off a route that had long been used regularly even by tipper lorries and other heavy vehicles.

Earlier, vehicular movement along the road had been hindered by overgrown trees lining the canal banks. Following a petition submitted by local residents during the tenure of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the trees were cleared and access was restored. Since then, the route had continued to serve as a vital link for residents and vehicles alike.

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However, the newly built wall at the point where the road connects to the National Highway has now made even pedestrian movement difficult. Residents who are unable to climb over the stacked concrete blocks or use iron rods and railings for support, are forced to take a nearly two-kilometre detour through a private property on the opposite side to access the NH.

Locals say the alternative route passes through an isolated stretch frequented by stray dogs and anti-social elements.

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Residents point out that the issue could be resolved by filling soil to create a slope linking the service road with the interior road. This would restore vehicle access as well. However, despite repeated petitions submitted to the National Highways Authority and the District Collector, no action has been initiated in this regard.