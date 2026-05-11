The Kerala Students Union, the student wing of the Indian National Congress, on Monday protested and blocked the police society night watchman examination in Kannur, alleging that it was conducted secretly and that the names of several applicants were excluded from the candidate list. Examinations for the posts of peon and security staff, scheduled to be held on Monday, were disrupted by the protest.

KSU workers alleged that applicants were not issued receipts after submitting their applications for the examination. When police officials at the venue pointed out that the names of candidates who allegedly did not receive hall tickets were not included in the official candidate list, KSU workers alleged that complaints raised by students regarding the non-issuance of hall tickets were ignored by the authorities.

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Meanwhile, students who arrived at the venue to attend the examination alleged that the question papers were torn and the hall tickets were seized. Kannur MLA T O Mohanan and society officials held heated discussions over the issue. Society officials maintained that no candidate who had submitted an application was denied the opportunity to appear for the examination.