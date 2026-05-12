Ambalavayal: A rare orchid species from the Western Ghats has burst into bloom under the care of orchid conservator and botanist Dr V U Sabu.

The species, Dendrochilum longifolium, has flowered at the Eonia Orchid Research Garden, a conservation facility run by Dr Sabu at Pothuketti in Ambalavayal. This is only the second time the plant, sourced from the Wayanad–Nilgiri forest region four years ago, has bloomed.

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According to Dr Sabu, the key significance of this species lies in the fact that it has not yet been officially reported from India, particularly from the Western Ghats, which makes it a subject of considerable scientific interest and further research. Its distinguishing features include long leaves and drooping flower clusters.

At present, Dr Sabu is conserving over 260 rare and wild orchid species in his garden and has also planted more than 600 orchids across various locations of the Western Ghats. He has authored five books on orchids and published research findings in more than 40 international journals.

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According to him, further studies and documentation are underway to scientifically validate this discovery. If officially confirmed, it is expected to become one of the notable additions to the orchid records of the Western Ghats.