Malappuram: Four youths were killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning at the Kuranganchola tourist destination near Mankada in Malappuram district on Tuesday evening. The deceased are identified as Rahees (20), Bahas (18), Siyad (18) and Fahadh (22), all natives of Vellila Malayil. The injured are Roshan (20) and Ishaath (16), also from Vellila Malayil.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 pm amid heavy summer rain accompanied by lightning. The victims were part of a seven-member group that had gone on a trip to the scenic hilltop area near Vellila, about five kilometres from Mankada.

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Police said the group was caught in the rain while at the hilltop when lightning struck the area. The injured youths were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but four of them were declared brought dead. Further investigation is underway.

Mankada MLA Manjalamkuzhi Ali said the houses of the deceased are located nearby. “The viewpoint is a place they frequently visit. They might not have expected the danger,” he said. According to the district collector, the hospital superintendent confirmed the deaths of all four. “It is a truly devastating incident. Coordination with other departments are underway for the next steps,” he said.