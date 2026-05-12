Kochi: An unidentified man was found dead in the Chambakkara canal in Kochi on Tuesday morning, sparking an investigation by Maradu police. The body, estimated to be between three and four days old and floating in the canal, was first spotted by local residents and boatmen around 6 am.

The body was initially seen floating near the St. Anne’s Chapel along Waterway Avenue. The canal is one of the main waterways in Kochi and very deep. According to Xavier P Antony, the councillor of the Poonithura Division of Kochi Corporation, who arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted by locals, the body had likely been drifting for some time.

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“The body floated up here around 6 am. Local people saw it and called to tell me. I called the police control room, and then the police arrived. The body is about two or three days old. It was drifting through the canal due to the currents, and caught the attention of local fishermen and residents.

With the assistance of local residents and fishermen, Maradu police retrieved the body and brought it ashore at the boat jetty near the Chambakkara bridge by 7:30 am.

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Preliminary reports from the police suggest the deceased is a male, aged between 40 and 45 years. While initial visual estimates suggested the body might be two to three days old, Maradu police clarified that the state of decomposition indicates a slightly longer duration.

“It is about four days old. We can say the deceased man is about 40 to 45 years old. The body has been moved to Ernakulam General Hospital after completing the inquest formalities for post-mortem. The cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem,” a police officer said.

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However, the identity of the man remains unknown. The police have confirmed that no missing person reports matching the deceased man’s description have been filed in the immediate vicinity.

Councillor Antony noted that while a family from Chalikkavattom had reached out regarding a missing relative, they were able to rule out a match after reviewing photographs of the deceased.

The Maradu police are currently cross-checking records with missing person cases from neighbouring stations. A case of unnatural death under section 194 of BNSS has been registered.