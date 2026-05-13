Pavaratty: The delicate hanging nests of baya weaver birds are emerging as a striking natural attraction in the Manachal region near Elavally, drawing attention from locals and nature enthusiasts.

Beautifully crafted, they display remarkable diversity and visual appeal, reflecting extraordinary craftsmanship. The baya weaver, also known as the `weaver bird,' is renowned for its intricate nest-building abilities.

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These birds usually arrive in flocks in post-harvest fields to feed on grains of paddy and other cereals left behind. Each group typically ranges from 30 to 60 birds and they often roost together in the same area.

It is usually the male birds that build the nests. Each nest involves at least 500 trips to collect materials. The outer structure is woven using fresh grass, while glow worms are sometimes incorporated inside to provide light. The female selects the preferred nest for breeding and lays eggs within it.

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Although baya weavers were once commonly spotted, their numbers have now declined drastically. Environmental activist and wildlife photographer Rijo P Chittattukara, who also serves as a faculty member at LF College, Guruvayur, notes that the excessive use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers in paddy fields is a major reason for their decline.