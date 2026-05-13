Key events in Kerala today: Football tournament, musical performance mark May 13
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, musical evenings, sports tournaments, and community gatherings.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, musical evenings, sports tournaments, and community gatherings.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, musical evenings, sports tournaments, and community gatherings.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kanakakkunnu Visweswaraiah Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India Lecture Program 5:45 pm
- Thycaud ESI Sub-Regional Office: Suvidha Samagam Grievance Redressal Fair 2:00 pm
- Museum Art Gallery: Unnikrishnan Arakkaparambil's Curtain Exhibition 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam YMCA: Vipanika Music Club's Musical Evening - 6:00 pm.
- Muttampalam Municipal Public Library: Vacation training. Awareness class for students and parents. Dr. Sajeev Pallath - 10:00 am.
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Ernakulam
- Diwans Road Ernakulam Women's Association Hall: Anashwaram Pottery and Mural Painting Exhibition and Sale – 10:00 am
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Gandhi Peace Foundation's Weekly Seminar 'Biodiversity: Relevance and Obstacles' – 4:30 pm
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J. Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Musical Performance 'Shruthisagaram' – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Malabar Christian College High School Ground: E C Bharathan Memorial Sub Junior Football Tournament 7:00 pm.
- Athanikkal Sree Narayana Guruväärashramam: Guruväärashramam Pilgrimage and Installation Anniversary 7:00 pm, Pilgrimage procession from Varackal Beach 4:00 pm, Pilgrimage Inauguration 5:00 pm.
- Near Civil Station, Nature Life Prakruthi Chikitsalayam: Inauguration of Prakruthi Sandesha Kerala Yatra Silver Jubilee by Medha Patkar, leader of Janarogya Prasthanam, 9:30 am.
- Nadakkavu Govt. HSS: Annual meeting of Retired Employees of Education Department 9:30 am.
- Teachers Training College: Theatre Festival as part of K.V. Vijesh Commemoration. Inauguration by Director Lal Jose 10:00 am, Theatre Study Student Meet 11:00 am, Play 'What will that poor creature think of humans?' 5:30 pm.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 10:00 am.
- Vellimadukunnu Press Club Hall: Kerala Govt. Press Workers Congress Unit Conference Inauguration by Elected MLA K. Praveenkumar 10:00 am.
- Gandhigruham: District Conference of Judicial Staff Pensioners Association Inauguration by Family Court Judge K.B. Veena 2:30 pm.
- Kalathandi Thazham, Darshanam M.N. Sathiyarthi Hall: Vallim Pulleem Varnakoodaram Season 2 Ten-Day Reading Camp, organized by Darshanam Cultural Forum. Inauguration by P K Gopi 3:00 pm.
- Mananchira Comtrust Ground: Mananchira Fest 4:00 pm.
- Kottuli Panathazham: 14th Kottuli Fest, organized by Yuvadhara Kottuli. Chief Guest Dr Narayanan Kutty Warrier 5:00 pm.
- Near St. Joseph Anglo Indian School: ARIES Kalalanilayam's play 'Rakshas' 6:00 pm.
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