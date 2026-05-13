Kochi: A major milestone in regional air connectivity was achieved on Wednesday as the much-anticipated seaplane trials between Kochi and the Lakshadweep islands officially commenced. ​The first of three scheduled operations for the day was successfully completed by noon, with the aircraft touching down in the Arabian Sea at the islands nearly two hours after departing from Kochi International Airport. The aircraft later flew back to Kochi.

Facilitated by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the trials represent a critical step toward establishing a regular, high-speed link between the Kerala mainland and the remote archipelago.

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​​The trials use a 20-seater De Havilland Canada Twin Otter aircraft owned by M/s Skyhope Aviation Limited. Over a three-day window, a total of 12 sorties are planned to evaluate the operational feasibility of the seaplane’s landing in the diverse lagoons of the islands.

​The trial routes are strategically divided into two sectors to ensure comprehensive coverage of the archipelago. The first sector is Kochi - Agatti - Kalpeni - Kavaratti and the second one is Kochi - Kadmat - Kiltan - Agatti.

​Sources said that these test flights are not merely transit runs; they serve as a rigorous proving phase supervised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Experts on board are assessing a comprehensive technical checklist.

Since many islands lack traditional runways, crews are mapping the ‘water runways’ within lagoons. This includes checking water depth to ensure the aircraft’s floats do not encounter coral heads or sandbars during low tide. Pilots are evaluating how tidal currents, wave swells, and crosswinds affect the stability of the aircraft during the critical takeoff and touchdown phases.

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​CIAL is providing comprehensive ground support and coordination, working in tandem with the UT Administration of Lakshadweep, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the DGCA.

​”CIAL is committed to extending all necessary operational support for the successful conduct of these trials. This initiative is a major milestone in strengthening air connectivity and opening new opportunities for sustainable tourism,” CIAL sources said.

The operations commenced with the Kochi- Agatti sector departing at 9:30 am and arriving at 11:30 am. This was followed by a local training sortie in Agatti from 11:35 am to 13:30 am at the water aerodrome. The final Agatti-Kochi sector operated from 15:00 pm to 16:45 pm. The seaplane deployed for the operations has a passenger capacity of 19 and falls under Category 3 RFFS requirements, with a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 5670 kilograms. Category 3 RFFS (Rescue and Firefighting Services) refers to a specific level of emergency response capability required at an airport, based on the size of the aircraft it serves.

​Currently, travellers rely on ships, which can take more than 14 hours, or limited fixed-wing flights exclusively to Agatti. The introduction of a regular seaplane service is expected to reduce the journey to just two hours at an affordable price. It will open up islands like Kalpeni and Kadmat that currently lack airstrips, mirroring the successful eco-tourism models seen in the Maldives.

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It is also expected to provide a rapid transport option for medical evacuations (MEDEVAC) and emergency supplies during the monsoon season when sea travel is hazardous.

​If the three-day trial concludes successfully and meets DGCA safety benchmarks, it will pave the way for a full Air Operator Certificate (AOC), potentially transforming the socio-economic landscape of the Lakshadweep islands.

Further trial operations are scheduled on May 14 and 15, 2026 covering Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Kadmat and Kiltan islands as part of the ongoing operational assessment programme. The May 14 schedule includes sectors connecting Kochi, Kalpeni, Agatti, and Kavaratti, while the May 15 operations will cover Kochi, Agatti, Kadmat, and Kiltan before returning to Kochi.