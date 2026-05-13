Ernakulam: Heavy summer rain accompanied by strong winds caused widespread damage across Ernakulam district on Tuesday, partially damaging around 10 houses in different taluks and disrupting traffic in several areas.

According to district authorities, four houses were partially damaged in Kothamangalam taluk due to intense winds and rain. Two houses each sustained damage in different parts of Muvattupuzha taluk, within the Kochi city limits, and in Thrippunithura.

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In Thrippunithura, tree branches fell on a car parked at the parking ground near the metro station, damaging the vehicle.

In Vellorkunnam village in Muvattupuzha taluk, a tree uprooted by strong winds in the evening fell onto the road in front of the EEC Market, leading to traffic disruption. Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot, removed the fallen tree, and restored traffic.

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In another incident, the roof of the Tata Motors building in Muvattupuzha collapsed, damaging several cars parked on the premises.

Authorities have warned that summer rain is likely to continue in the district over the coming days and urged the public to remain cautious.