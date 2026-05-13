Wayanad: Traffic movement through the Thamarassery Ghat Road was disrupted on Wednesday after a tourist bus experienced a mechanical failure near the sixth hairpin bend. Authorities restricted vehicular movement to a single lane at the spot, resulting in long queues and heavy congestion on the rest of the road.

According to the Churam Samrakshana Samithi, vehicles were moving slowly as traffic was being regulated through one-way movement near the stranded bus. Traffic police teams from Thamarassery and Sulthan Bathery were deployed to manage the situation.

“There is no complete standstill, but traffic is moving at a very slow pace,” a member of the Samithi said.

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Passengers said the staff of the tourist bus had tried to repair and move the vehicle, but the efforts had not been successful so far.

Meanwhile, a similar traffic snarl was reported on Tuesday afternoon after a pick-up truck and a KSRTC bus collided near the ninth hairpin bend. Traffic along the route remained slow for several hours following the accident.

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The ghat road has witnessed frequent congestion in recent days due to recurring accidents and breakdowns involving heavy vehicles.