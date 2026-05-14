With thunderstorms and heavy rainfall wreaking havoc across the state this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the trend will continue, issuing a yellow alert for six districts on Thursday.

The weather events arise as a result of the northward movement of a low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area on Wednesday.

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The state is expected to experience rain or thunderstorms across certain districts, accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall of up to 7–11 centimetres in 24 hours in one or two places in Kerala.

In light of the forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Thursday, while Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod will be placed on a yellow alert on Friday.

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Meanwhile, Palakkad and Malappuram will continue under a yellow alert on Saturday, along with Thrissur. The alerts will be lifted on Sunday, and the situation is expected to normalise.

This may result in poor visibility, traffic disruptions and congestion, the uprooting of trees or breaking of branches, and waterlogging in the affected regions.

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On Tuesday, heavy summer rain accompanied by strong winds caused widespread damage across the Ernakulam district, partially damaging around 10 houses in different taluks and disrupting traffic in several areas.

In Malappuram, the weather events turned fatal for four youths who visited a tourist spot. According to police, the incident occurred around 4 pm amid heavy summer rain accompanied by lightning. The victims were part of a seven-member group that had gone on a trip to the scenic hilltop area near Vellila, about five kilometres from Mankada.

The IMD also noted that conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 16.