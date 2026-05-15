Kochi: In the wake of the significant political transition in the state following the assembly elections, senior CPM leader K Chandran Pillai has announced his resignation as the Chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). His departure marks the end of a four-year tenure during which GCDA has taken many initiatives to modernise Kochi’s urban landscape.

Acknowledging the changing political landscape in the state, Pillai stated that he is vacating the office as part of the broader administrative shifts currently underway. Reflecting on his term, he expressed “deep satisfaction” in fulfilling a significant responsibility and thanked those who supported his vision for a more active and transparent authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his leadership, the GCDA moved beyond traditional construction to embrace a holistic vision of urban planning. A cornerstone of his tenure was the BODHI Urban Development Conclave, which brought together national experts to chart a new course for Kochi.

Under Pillai’s direction, the GCDA carried out several works to modernise public spaces and social infrastructure. Major projects include the renovation of Rajendra Maidan and Changampuzha Park. GCDA also launched She-Hostels and completed the modernisation of the Kaloor Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiation of land pooling as a private participation-based development model, specifically for the third phase of Infopark, is another major project.

While Pillai admitted that some administrative goals, such as finalising a modern staff pattern, remain incomplete, he emphasised that a strong foundation has been laid for his successor.