The Kerala SSLC 2026 results are accessible on a school-wise basis.

The Kerala SSLC 2026 results are accessible on a school-wise basis.

The Kerala SSLC 2026 results are accessible on a school-wise basis.

Finding it hard to check your school code or school's result for the Kerala SSLC 2026.

SSLC Result School Wise List 2025
Here is where you can find the school-wise results:

ADVERTISEMENT

https://prd.kerala.gov.in

SSLC Result Kerala School Code List

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

In order to get the results, you will have to enter your school code. You can find your school's code from the links listed below:

  1. Thiruvananthapuram School Code List
  2. Kollam School Code List
  3. Pathanamthitta School Code List
  4. Alappuzha School Code List
  5. Kottayam School Code List
  6. Idukki School Code List
  7. Ernakulam School Code List
  8. Thrissur School Code List
  9. Palakkad School Code List
  10. Kozhikode School Code List
  11. Malappuram School Code List
  12. Wayanad School Code List
  13. Kannur School Code List
  14. Kasaragod School Code List

Results can be accessed through the following websites from 3.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

TAGS

Add as a preferred source on Google