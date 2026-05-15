The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the southwest monsoon was likely to set in over Kerala on May 26. Conditions were favourable for it to advance over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands within the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilts southwestwards.

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Amid the forecast of intensified rainfall activity, the IMD issued orange alerts in Idukki and Malappuram districts on Friday, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alerts were also sounded in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, where heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm was expected.

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The IMD has forecast widespread rain or thundershowers across Kerala till May 21. Maximum temperatures were likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius in the state till May 16.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph were also likely at isolated places across Kerala from May 15 to 19. In addition, squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, was expected along and off the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

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The weather department said there was no significant change in maximum temperatures across Kerala over the past 24 hours. However, temperatures remained above normal in Kozhikode and Palakkad districts, while other parts of the state recorded near-normal conditions. Palakkad registered the highest maximum temperature at 37 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alerts issued for the coming days are as follows:

May 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki

May 17: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

Authorities have warned of possible disruptions due to heavy rainfall, including poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees and damage power infrastructure, while standing crops, especially those nearing harvest, could also be affected. Vulnerable regions may face the risk of landslides, and lightning poses danger in open areas.

People have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in weak structures and move to safer shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.