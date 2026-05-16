Malappuram: The much-awaited newly constructed viaduct stretch on National Highway 66 at Kooriyad in Malappuram is expected to be opened for traffic within days, bringing relief to thousands of commuters who have been enduring severe traffic congestion on the route for nearly a year.

According to senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Kozhikode project office, the major construction works of the viaduct have already been completed, and only a few finishing works remain. Officials said the remaining works would be completed within two days, and the road would be opened without any formal inaugural ceremony.

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The lane towards Thrissur has already been partially opened for vehicles, while the Kozhikode-bound carriageway will be opened after the final finishing works are completed.

The new viaduct was constructed after the earlier six-lane highway stretch at Kooriyad dramatically collapsed on May 19, 2025, during the final phase of construction. The highway had been built by reclaiming and elevating paddy fields using massive soil filling. Retaining walls rising more than 40 feet high had been constructed on both sides, and the space between them was filled with soil to form the elevated road.

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However, after most of the tarring works had been completed, the structure failed to withstand the load and collapsed. Passengers travelling in two cars had a miraculous escape when a section of the retaining wall gave way and huge quantities of soil caved in.

The collapse triggered widespread criticism and prompted stringent action from the NHAI. The authority suspended Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions, the concessionaire handling the project, from participating in future bids and issued a show-cause notice proposing a monetary penalty of ₹11.8 crore. The project manager of the company was also suspended.

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NHAI later directed KNR Constructions to clear the debris and reconstruct the damaged stretch by building a viaduct at the company’s own expense. The reconstruction cost is estimated at around ₹80 crore.

Action was also initiated against other agencies associated with the project.

As part of the disciplinary measures, NHAI’s Project Director in charge was suspended and the services of the site engineer were also terminated.

Following recommendations made by an expert committee, KNR Constructions began work on the viaduct soon after the collapse. The reconstruction works progressed on a war footing over the past several months.

For nearly a year, traffic in both directions had been diverted through narrow service roads in the area, leading to frequent traffic snarls and hours-long delays, especially during peak hours and holidays. The reopening of the viaduct is expected to significantly ease congestion and ensure smoother travel for passengers commuting between Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Guruvayur.

The opening of the new viaduct is being seen as a major relief for thousands of daily commuters and long-distance travellers using the busy NH 66 corridor.