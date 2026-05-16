The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that all criteria required for the advance of the southwest monsoon over Kerala have been satisfied.

According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, and some areas of the east-central Bay of Bengal over the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, the department forecast rain or thundershowers at most places across Kerala till May 21. Squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, is also likely along and off the Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coasts till Saturday.

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Yellow alert in districts

May 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki

May 17: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

(Yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours)

The weather agency said widespread rainfall activity had been recorded over the Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas of the Andaman Islands during the past two days. It also noted that the strength of the westerly winds over the region had increased to around 35 kmph, gusting up to 45 kmph, and extended up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

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Additionally, the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) values over the region were below 200 W/m² (the amount of power (in Watts) received or emitted per unit area), indicating persistent convective cloud mass formation, another key indicator of monsoon onset. “With all the required conditions being fulfilled, the criteria for the advance of the southwest monsoon over the region stand satisfied,” the IMD said.

The IMD also said there had been no significant change in maximum temperatures across Kerala during the past 24 hours. However, temperatures remained above normal in Kozhikode and Palakkad districts, while other regions recorded near-normal conditions. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 37°C.

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Authorities have warned of possible disruptions due to heavy rainfall, including poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees and damage power infrastructure, while standing crops, especially those nearing harvest, could also be affected. Vulnerable regions may face the risk of landslides, and lightning poses danger in open areas.

People have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in weak structures and move to a safer shelter during thunderstorms and lightning