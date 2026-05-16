The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala and issued a yellow alert in seven districts for Saturday.

The districts under yellow alert are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 12 cm within 24 hours.

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The IMD has also predicted widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala until May 21.

The weather agency said the southwest monsoon was likely to set in over Kerala on May 26. Conditions were favourable for it to advance over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands within the next 24 hours.

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According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilts southwestwards.

Yellow alert in coming days:

May 17- Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod

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Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph were also likely at isolated places across Kerala till May 19. In addition, squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, was expected along and off the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Authorities have warned of possible disruptions due to heavy rainfall, including poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees and damage power infrastructure, while standing crops, especially those nearing harvest, could also be affected. Vulnerable regions may face the risk of landslides, and lightning poses danger in open areas.

People have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in weak structures and move to safer shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.