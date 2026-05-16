Alappuzha: Former CPM leader G Sudhakaran said on Saturday that he would not seek a ministerial berth but would accept one if offered.

"Nobody has spoken to me about it. I don't know whether there have been any discussions. I am not part of the committee that makes such decisions. I have not demanded anything," he told media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudhakaran, who had served as a minister twice in earlier LDF governments, did not renew his CPM membership this year, alleging disrespect from the district leadership and cyber attacks against him and his family. He was elected as a UDF-backed independent in the Kerala Assembly polls.

Sudhakaran said he had become a minister twice in the past without making any demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was offered after the leadership had made a decision. This time too, I will not make any demands. If such a decision is taken, I will accept it and be thankful. If not, I have no problem," he said.

He also said CM-designate V D Satheesan had contacted him on Saturday morning and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. "I will go to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former CPM leaders V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan, who also won the election as UDF-backed independents, met various UDF leaders in Thiruvananthapuram earlier in the day.