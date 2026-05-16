The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for strict action against police officers who force accused persons in police station lockups to remain dressed only in their underwear.

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the State Police Chief to ensure that instructions issued by the Police Headquarters on the matter are being properly implemented.

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The Commission’s intervention came in response to a complaint filed by Thiruvananthapuram native R G Lenin Raj, who alleged that forcing detainees to remain in their underwear amounts to a violation of human rights and fundamental rights.

The Commission also sought and received a report from the ADGP (Law and Order). According to the report, the Police Headquarters had already issued directions to police personnel not to engage in practices that violate the human and fundamental rights of accused persons.

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The report further stated that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officers found acting in violation of these instructions, the Commission said.